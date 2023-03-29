A Nigerian lady residing in the UK has caused quite a stir on social media as she showcased the new apartment she got

According to the lady who did not give its location, the apartment cost her less than £500 (N283k) with bills inclusive

Many netizens were shocked by her video of its interior, with some casting doubts that it is actually in London

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @King_estah, has showcased what a room that costs less than £500 (N283k) in the UK looks like with a video of her new apartment.

Tagging it a little room, she gave netizens aon TikTok tour of the ensealed apartment with a double bed and a small restroom.

She recently moved into the apartment. Photo Credit: @king_estah

She said that the bills were included in the fee she paid. The lady however did not give the exact location of the place.

She showed her workspace and where she arranged her bags. Netizens who watched the clip wondered where it is located. Some argued that it is a place in London.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@markwells402 said:

"This video is pointless and meaningless when you don't specify the location which this is in UK just tell us your showing your £500 room that's all."

@Jimmy Jimmy8106 said:

"Why is that new people in the UK post every thing on social media why don't you show us your yanch too when u in the toilet."

@rachellazarus199 said:

"I have the same like yours in Birmingham £300 bills inclusive. I'm able to save good."

@Keisha Emmanuel said:

"This can never be london...paying 700 nd literally sharing even my breath."

@George Neche said:

"Did u buy anything there or when u go the apartment everything was there even the laptop.

"I want to get an apartment.

"Will it be empty??"

@Nnenna Enyi said:

"This is cheap oo, en-suite with bills inclusive… Abeg what’s the location."

@Mayor said:

"I see why UK people nor Dey do video for inside room. Dem go dey outside dey say, “if you want to come to UK..”

Source: Legit.ng