A very thoughtful lady has used the little money she has to build a small house on her land so she can stop paying rent

Sharing a video of the house, the lady said that though the house is not big as a normal apartment, she is happy with it

Many TikToker thronged her comment section to praise her for taking a bold step to have a permanent roof over her head

A young lady, @kakokaondjafa, has shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she cannot believe she is now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as one built for as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

Lady happy with her small house

At the corner of the one-room building is a well-laid bed. It has a very small window in front. The only entry to the house has a wooden door. In another clip, she was seen painting the interior.

Captioning the building video, she said:

"I can't believe I just built my house. I know it is not big but at least I now have a roof to call my own."

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

@BIG MERCY said:

"Atleast u are not paying for rent that good."

"I am proud of u dear .More Grace But how can I save the video."

"Try a small porch and beside so she can cook."

"Am doing like such in malindi thanks for giving me án idea."

"No toilet and bathroom?"

"Congratulations. Don’t despise little beginning."

"Latest landlady."

"You are better than us who pay rent, pay rent and dont buy food. GOOD FOR U PLEASE!!!"

"I don't know when I will say that this is my house."

"Please put fence make people no enter say na public toilet."

"Congrats dear at least u are the landlord."

"Congratulations, there is nothing small in the house building."

Nigerian man built small house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer showed people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

Source: Legit.ng