A young Nigerian lady has shown off her pictures saying she resembles Yul Edochie's wife Judy Austin

Her post however went viral on social media, with many Nigerians transferring their dislike for Judy to the lady

While some noted that she has a strong resemblance with Yul's second wife, others advised her against taking people's husbands

A young Nigerian lady who looks very much like actor Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin has caused an uproar online.

This came after the lady, identified as Itz Stephanie, shared her pictures side by side with Judy's on Facebook, saying people had told her she looks like the actress but she doesn't see the resemblance.

The lady said she resembles Judy Austin. Photo Credit: Itz Stephanie

Source: Facebook

While a select few had a hard time differentiating Judy from the lady, others hailed her as the prettier one.

However, most persons trolled the lady as they transferred their dislike for Judy to her. The post had over a thousand reactions on Facebook.

People react to Stephanie and Judy Austin's photos

Chris Ezeh said:

"You resemble her shaa oo, but judy milk industry pass your own oo.

"Na waiting confused oga yul oo."

Buchi Oduche said:

"You can look like her but don't steal another woman's joy biko.. Don't enter someone's house from the window.. Na only th!ef dey do like that."

Uchechi Dora Onyekachi said:

"As in...you don look round this world finish,na Judy Austin you wan resemble ."

Fatima Muhammed said:

"But you fine pass her self.

"Why comparing your self."

Ibiso Theodore said:

"My dear there is a strong resemblance, who nor hold her husband well, another woman go help am hold am well, who nor regard her husband another woman go help am regard her husband, who nor respect her husband another woman go help respect her husband..."

Som Nwaigwe said:

"All of una saying snatching people husband.. mercy Johnson..Regina Daniel and co are they not second wives..why una no carry their matter for head like this Judy Austin own."

Nwaohamuo Chinemerem Pretty said:

"The only difference is that you are older than her. Maybe when you were in her present age the resemblance would have been same."

Judy Austin opens up on the struggles of being a second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Judy Austin had opened up on the struggles of being Yul Edochie's second wife.

Judy, who was repeatedly dragged by netizens throughout the year 2022, in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, said many people assumed the worst about her.

The actress also revealed the lessons she learnt in 2022 which were centered on endurance. According to her, God showed her that she is one of his strongest creations and that her life is a miracle.

