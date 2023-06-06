Rita Edochie has taken to social media with a post warning Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, about looking for her trouble

The veteran actress revealed that Christianity is the only reason Judy has been able to go scot-free for meddling in Yul Edochie's marriage

While some netizens agreed with Rita, others called her out for being too troublesome over the matter

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has been very supportive of Yul Edochie's first wife, May and does not hesitate to drag him and his second wife, Judy Austin.

In new posts on her page, the actress first made it clear that Judy has been able to collect another woman's husband and parade him because Christianity exists.

Rita Edochie has attacked Yul and his wife, Judy, again. Photo credit: @ritaedochie

In another post, Rita, who is Yul's aunt, sent a note of warning to the couple and their evil supporters creating fake pages and accounts to look for her trouble.

The movie star noted that she doesn't look for trouble, but they won't go scot-free if anyone finds hers.

Part of her post read:

"No be everybody you go fit snatchh him husband o, but Christianity. Hmmmm. Anyway I dey my lane."

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's post

desirevyn:

"Madam go and sit down abeg, if e pain u say we like Judy, go and hug transformer. I LIKE JUDY TO THE MOON. GOD WILL CONTINUE TO BLESS THEIR UNION AMEN."

temmy_bussiness_world:

"Abeg dey your lane. Mama rest leave them alone. Let everyone decide on what to do. You dey cause destruction."

desirevyn:

"Forget dz mouth wey u dey make, me and u know say u no fit do shishi if Judy collect Ur husband, so madam rest Biko stop making unnecessary noise."

coachlilianfasuyi:

"Mama de mama dem don enter. Am on my knees appreciating you for standing by MAY... God bless you ma. People don't understand that when going through difficult and no support system it can be so depressinb.. thank you ma."

fundavies:

"This woman fit them"

silve_rzamani:

"I just love this woman God will see you through."

officialchristabel1.1:

"Mummy @ritaedochie may God bless you you're a real mother."

Rita Edochie shares the family’s stance on Yul & May’s marital drama

The Nollywood veteran, in a post via her social media timeline, shared the family’s stance on Yul Edochie’s marital drama as she continued to support the actor's first wife, May.

Rita Edochie, who is the wife of legendary actor, Pete Edochie’s younger brother, Tony Edochie, on Sunday, May 28, called Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, a ‘side chic’ as she stated that the whole family was behind May.

The veteran actress expressed optimism that May would have the last laugh while revealing that was the only recognised wife.

Source: Legit.ng