Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is launching a new social media company to take on Twitter

Reports say the new site hopes to onboard former Twitter users who left because of Elon Musk

The new site, currently codenamed P92 and is reportedly progressing

Facebook's parent company, Meta, is contemplating a new standalone social media network to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

According to Platformer, a tech newsletter, the project is codenamed P92 and would be built as a separate app, but users would use Instagram details to log in.

The move, CNBC reported, is to help Meta attract some of Twitter's dissatisfied users looking for alternative platforms after Musk took over the site.

Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The race to poach Twitter users

Meta's spokesperson said:

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."

The project would increase Meta's offerings beyond Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram and launch it into a Twitter-dominated ecosystem. Instagram head Adam Mosseri reportedly leads the project.

Platforms like Mastodon or Jack Dorsey's Bluesky rely on separate servers that use the same protocol, avoiding centralized content control and possible censorship.

Meta studying API integrations

It is still being determined how long the newest Meta project will take or if the firm has moved into the development stage.

Other reports cited those familiar with the project as saying that work is in progress.

Meta is studying integrations with existing social media networks such as Twitter or Mastodon.

