Actress Judy Austin, who is the 2nd wife to actor Yul Edochie has shared the lesson she learnt in 2022

According to Judy people assumed the worst about her, adding that bloggers gang up against her

The actress' lengthy statement sparked another round of reactions online as many continue to drag her

Actress Judy Austin, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, December 31 has finally opened up on the struggles that come with being actor Yul Edochie’s second wife.

Judy, who was repeatedly dragged by netizens throughout last year, in a lengthy post via her Instagram page, said many people assumed the worst about her.

Actress Judy Austin says she learnt many lessons in 2022. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actress also revealed the lessons she learnt in 2022 which were centred on endurance.

According to her, God showed her that she is one of his strongest creations and that her life is a miracle.

An extract from her statement read:

"I learnt a great deal of lessons this year.. I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option…. God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations My life is a miracle…. So many things left unsaid… People assuming the worst and running with it… Some bloggers ganging up against me to dim my light and tarnish my image…"

See her post below:

Netizens reacted to Judy Austin's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ada_enugwu:

"But gistlover did not tarnish your image na.. he/she only told us what you and yul did behind Queen MAY."

chary_blossom_:

"You're the last person to talk about endurance."

amarachigift:

"Hmmmm how did ur life be a miracle ?? Pls just celebrate ur birthday and stop writing a pity post , to my follow ladies never u destroy someone happiness no matter what always pray for ur own to come cos u see this karma is real 100% no peace for the wick*d."

jojo_empire_viola:

"U put yourself in this mess, if u have anything contrary to what we already know which is that u have been sleeping with a married man for years say it lets hear , or forever continue to endure what u did to your own self."

Source: Legit.ng