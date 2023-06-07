A Nigerian man who returned from abroad has become a topic of discussion after his video was shared online

It was gathered that the young man has been hustling in Europe for many years before he returned to Nigeria

Sadly, after returning, he became a gambler and all efforts to trace the cause of his problem proved futile

A young Nigerian man has broken hearts with his condition after returning from Europe.

He has been living abroad for years and hustling to create a better future and means of livelihood for himself.

Man who returned from abroad becomes gambler Photo credit: mcbliss/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sadly, he returned to Nigeria and became a gambler roaming around the streets with no stable means of income.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption:

"Pray for him o. You will not believe this guy just came back from Europe."

Social media reactions

@felibrown5 said:

"May God deliver him & punish dat soul that put him in such condition."

@user6183165147687 stated:

"Guy try stop am ooo or e go carry you go back village and them go laf you."

@eddiemnnie commented:

"I pity those who don't believe in village people."

@emperortrillion1 said:

"I'll never gamble anymore I see shege."

@akubig35 wrote:

"Can’t someone play bet again because he or she came back from abroad."

@brodakiss1 commented:

"People in abroad play bet more than you think."

@steve_10g said:

"Addicted, one spirit that govern this and religion. Next ticket is my turn, all and prayers fasting en seed sowing is invalid next praying ground."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng