A Nigerian man has shared a video that captured his humble beginning before he made it through his dance moves

The man revealed that when he started out, many people did not take his legwork and smooth hand moves seriously

After the young man made it in life, he performed the same moves on stage with Davido as the artiste hugged him

A young Nigerian man who is very popular on TikTok for his dance moves has shared his story of a humble beginning in a video.

The man (@softmadeit) said people used to make fun of him when he started dancing. His throwback clip showed his legwork as he danced with a handkerchief.

The man's throwback got many appreciating his present success. Photo source: @softmadeit

Source: TikTok

Man performed with Davido on stage

Seconds into the video, he got better, with many people interested in his moves as they all whipped out their cameras to capture them.

At the tail end of the clip, the man appeared on stage in a very nice outfit and well-mastered legwork. He performed on the same stage as Davido. The musician hugged him.

Watch the video below:

Valerie said:

"Proud of you hun."

Kamtony said:

"Ayyye, been coming since the 90’s, happy for you my bro, more success on the wayyy, also no one should ever give up on his/her dreamssssss."

Official Tessy said:

"God did so proud of u."

MHA'S PLACE Of Fashion said:

"I like the way you walked with the bouncer at your back you are yet to see what the lord has for you in the future, more than this I pray."

LIZZIE said:

"The good news is God is not done with you yet.. Infact he just started."

Joy said:

"Wow. Nth is impossible for God to do."

Miss Ekmi said:

"Now I understand the meaning of ur name: soft made it."

Delina said:

"What God can not do does not exist."

Official Mizkal said:

"I wan to understand,if u don’t have money u r dark right,but if money comes u become fair or.can someone explain."

omodano said:

"Na who give up really mess up o. This is inspiring man!"

Source: Legit.ng