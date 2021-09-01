The life of 39-year-old Nigerian man, Victor Iken, who suffered greatly after his desperate attempt to get to Europe through the desert has been helped

After Legit TV correspondent told him a kind Nigerian based in South Africa sent him N1.5m, the man 'collapsed' on the floor

Iken prayed greatly for the good Samaritan as he cautioned people against seeking a way out of the country as he did

A Nigerian man, Victor Iken, whose story went viral after he told Legit TV in an interview about how he returned from Libya broke, with nothing to show for his desperate journey, has had his life changed.

In a new exclusive video, the man could not hold back tears after Legit TV video team informed him that a kind Nigerian sent him the sum of N1.5m.

The man was speechless when he heard how much he was given.

Iken was in utter shock

Mr Iken went straight on the floor and sat speechless, mumbling nothingness for some seconds in utter shock at what he just heard.

The Nigerian man raised one of his hands up in the sky and started praying to God, thanking him for life despite everything that he has been through.

Still in tears, the man advised those who are considering travelling to Europe through the desert to desist from it. He said that they should rather save enough to get a visa, ticket, and travel by air.

His source will not run dry

Before he was informed that he has been sent over a million naira, the 39-year-old revealed that he has been seeing happiness in his life since the last time he last granted our correspondent an interview.

Iken prayed that God will grant the helper his heart desires and his source of wealth will not run dry. The man plans to start a business with the money.

I suffered in Mali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Aishat Ganiyu, spoke about her experience travelling to Mali.

She said she made the trip because she thought the value of money there will be bigger. Aishat stated that it was when she got to Mali that the people who facilitated her trip revealed that she will be working as a prostitute.

The lady refused, saying that the job she left behind in Lagos was better than the option. According to her, they said she could not return to Nigeria even if she wanted to.

