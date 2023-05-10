A Nigerian youth has appealed to well-meaning individuals to help him replace his mother's N400k he lost to a sports bet

The heartbroken young man said he is having a panic attack already as his beloved mum needs the money for her trip today being Wednesday

The student who had before now stopped betting for a while shared why he went back to it and vowed to quit completely

A 26-year-old Nigerian student, Tomiwa Olaniyan has cried out on Twitter after losing his beloved mother's N400k to online betting.

In a now-deleted tweet, Tomiwa, via his handle @tomiwa201, appealed to a bookmaker, @Mrbankstips, for help, saying he kept chasing his loss and that his mum would be travelling on Wednesday and needed the money to buy clothes.

Tomiwa needs help to replace his mother's money. Photo Credit: Damircudic, Twitter/@tomiwa201

Source: Getty Images

Tomiwa vowed to stop betting should help come his way. When Legit.ng reached out, the 26-year-old student lamented that he intended to double the N400k to settle personal needs and school projects.

His words:

"I wanted to double it as I need some money for personal needs, school projects and all."

The Oyo indigene who started betting in 2014, stopped and later picked up the habit advised people not to stake what they can't lose.

"No bet is sure. Even if it's 1.2 odds. And no one should stake what they can't afford to lose."

Reactions on social media

@awo.iv said:

"How do those who play bet think? You queue up 29 matches that will be played and decided by over 600 people, you predict what will happen in each match and you don't think 1 of those 600 persons will not misbehave? Permit me to say that all gam.blers are foölish and they deserve their looses."

@rhukieee said:

"You don’t know what God has done for you as a woman if you have a man who isn’t into betting and those gam.bling sh!t."

@finegirl.joy said:

"Even people that owns betting site advice you gamble responsibly, how cud you carry a whole lot of #400,000 and bet, instead of doing 5k-5k, you are suppose to be arrested and prosecuted for irresponsible gam.bling. grin."

@_amahcah said:

"There's a spirit behind gam.bling and betting, you can't tell me otherwise. Even if some people raise 400K for this guy or the betting company decides to refund him (which I know is not possible), he will still fall back to betting. I've seen this play out several times. It's an addiction that takes the special grace of God to break free from."

