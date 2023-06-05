A mother and son from North Yorkshire graduated from Oxford College together on the same day in different subjects

Annette Oliver, 62, enrolled in a master’s degree in literature and arts after being inspired by her son Robbie Oliver, 26, who was pursuing his doctoral studies in physics

They both received their degrees at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford on May 6 and said it was an amazing and worthwhile experience

A mother and son from North Yorkshire have achieved a rare feat by graduating from Oxford College together on the same day.

Annette Oliver, 62, and Robbie Oliver, 26, both received their master’s degrees in different subjects at the prestigious institution.

Mum and son graduate from Oxford University. Photo credit: Yorkshire Source: Yorkshire

Source: UGC

Inspired by son

Annette, a deputy head of sixth form and classics teacher, enrolled in a two-year master’s degree in literature and arts after seeing it advertised on Facebook.

She said she was inspired by her son’s academic success and wanted to challenge herself.

Robbie, a physicist, had already completed his master’s degree in physics at Corpus Christi College Oxford in 2014 and was pursuing his doctoral studies in condensed matter physics.

Received their certificates

He said he was proud of his mother’s achievement and supported her decision to return to university as a mature student.

The pair graduated at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford on May 6, with Annette receiving her MSt in literature and arts and Robbie receiving his DPhil in condensed matter physics.

Annette said:

“Graduating with a master’s from the University of Oxford is exciting enough. But to be sharing the same degree ceremony as my son Robbie makes it better than I could have ever imagined. It makes all the long working hours and hard work more than worthwhile.”

Robbie said:

“I believe the key to academic success stems from intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm. Once you have those, the possibilities are endless.”

Read the report from Yorkshire here

