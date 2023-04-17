A lady has shared an emotional video of her brother giving her a passionate hug during her graduation

According to the proud and overwhelmed lady, she became the first person to graduate from school in her family

A touching clip shared on TikTok showed the siblings hugging each other almost in tears at the venue

Two excited siblings created an emotional scene during a graduation ceremony held recently.

The siblings hugged each other with so much love and excitement as the younger sibling graduated from school.

Girl becomes first graduate in her family



It was gathered that the graduand was the first person to ever become a graduate in her family and get presented awards on stage.

Sharing the video via TikTok, the excited lady with the handle @nomalandaogrand said:

"This moment right here is for the books. I got so overwhelmed and emotional as soon as I saw my brother and realised that he just saw his one and only sister going to the stage to be awarded something meaningful.

"I'm actually the first in the family to become graduate. As soon as I hugged him I literally felt my mom's spirit through him and I knew that I did it and I promise I'll continue to make you proud."

Social media reactions

@sukumi noted:

"She broke a generational curse."

@angelwafula said:

"I want to break the generational curses in my family too, I came to Qatar as a house maid now I am a train driver and will start my degree soon."

@siwe804 commented:

"I shed a tear, thinking of the sacrifices that my brother is also making just for me to finish this degree. Congratulations sweetheart."

@emenefamordzifa reacted:

"May we all witness that day where we will all be honoured. Congratulations dear."

@user7716565265059 added:

"I’m not crying. Congratulations Babe. Definitely mom is proud of you, may her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace."

Watch the video below:

