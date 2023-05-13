A lady has shared a heartwarming video of her mother celebrating her after she signed out of school

In the lovely clip shared via TikTok, the happy mother signed on her white shirt and sprayed money on her daughter

Netizens have penned down encouraging words regarding the video with many congratulating the new graduate

A video showing a female graduate being celebrated by her mother has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

An adorable video captured the excited female graduate sitting on a chair as her mum penned down beautiful words on her shirt.

Mum celebrates daughter on graduation day Photo credit: @dreal_lim_bill

Source: TikTok

Following this, they poured water on the celebrant and showered her with wads of naira notes.

The trending video shared by @dreal_lima_bill showed some passers-by hustling to pick up the naira notes on the ground.

Social media reactions

@olisaemeka_10 said:

"Your mama get doings abeg. Abeg I fit be her son-in-law in future if you accept then make we reason am."

@zumaspencer wrote:

"Congratulations baby make we kukuma marry money go rain dat day is must."

@unrulythuglife3310 said:

"Just passing by I just have to wait and see the joy on your face so I was amazing I decided to drop this comment here more congratulations to you."

@iamsandrakevin reacted:

"Awww God bless our mothers with long live and good health to live and enjoy the fruit of their labour. Congratulations dear."

@jamesgreenwoodr added:

"Congratulations dear. your graduation will not be dam. You will excel with your Certificate."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng