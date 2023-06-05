A young man who shared a video of his mother with her skin covered in tattoos has received massive comments online

The mother struck confident poses as she was dressed in jeans shorts and cute armless shirts in the clip

Many ladies who watched the woman's video said that it would be cool to have her as a mother-in-law

A young man has gone on TikTok to show off his mother and how her looks defy conventional female beauty.

The woman posed in an armless shirt and jean shorts. She also had a face cap on. On her wrist is a gold chain.

Ladies said that they loved the way the woman looked. Photo source: @perrydc15

Source: TikTok

Beautiful Nigerian mother with tattoos

The visible parts of her legs and hands were all covered in tattoos. The woman had a beautiful smile in the video.

Many people who thronged the video's comment section said having her as a mother-in-law would be amazing. In another clip, the man posted beside his mother.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Diliicious said:

"Girl wey get am as mother in law go enjoy."

Tony blaq said:

"He don lead mumsi astrayyy."

Ijesaekun said:

"Mother in law like this no Dey get issues, just dey gat shayo for house."

toluwanimi said:

"Ur mama nah idan ooo."

brave said:

"E be like say mummy dey take BTC oo."

Wealth said:

"The type of mum I want before my mum came, but I love her."

Blissberry35 said:

"Who else went to check his page for his inheritance if he does it better."

bibiire said:

"It doesn't matter the way your mother dress, me looking at I know she's a mother everyone will dream of having she's pretty by the way."

Hood baby said:

"Wait I wan confirm something na ur mama be this."

Mma said:

"Nobody is talking about her cuteness I actually do love her."

@mandy-gold said:

"The woman don cashout, at late age."

praise said:

"Mother in law like this nor get issues."

Source: Legit.ng