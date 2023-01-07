A young man has shared a video showing the moment he courageously took the step to talk to a lady in the presence of her parents

The lady's mother's who never found the move comfortable showed a frown as she walked away from the scene

Many people who watched the video online said that they could see a smile on the face of the lady's father

A young man and content creator who always shares videos talking to strange ladies on the street got people talking with a video.

In the clip, he approached a young lady and spoke to her in the presence of her parents. During their conversation, the lady's mother looked shocked.

Many people said that the young man is indeed brave. Photo source: TikTok/@jaybalenci4

Source: UGC

Lady got checked out

She had a frown on her face as she gave instructions to her daughter. A song played over the video so people could not hear what both were really up to.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lady's father, however, smiled a little. At a point during their conversation, the man spun the lady round to check her out.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 1,500 comments with over 60,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr. Armstrong said:

"I see you young blood."

Bryant Charles said:

"The dad looking at dude like this man really got game."

D world said:

"Pops was cool but mom looked mad."

NYFroggie said:

"Game recognize game that’s why OG smiling."

tebogotyosho19 said:

"Mum saw her younger self while dad acknowledged the boys skills."

AdrixnSo253 said:

"Pops was reminded of him self when he was younger."

Jay said:

"The dad was really impressed."

jamalwilliams789 said:

"Dad was like; if that young boy got nerve like that. He good."

DoughBoy1229 said:

"Ole dude like Check out young buck."

Your Crush said:

"You never gonna try that in front of Nigerian parents."

Man rested on lady's shoulder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @Sweet_cocolatey, shared a photo of a male passenger she met on a public bus.

In a tweet on Friday, December 2, she revealed that the young man rested on her shoulder during their trip.

The lady said that she found the man's act very cute, adding that he was so tired and just dozed off on her shoulder. @Sweet_cocolatey, however, regretted that she did not ask for the man's number.

Source: Legit.ng