“Can I Know You Privately?” Man Sees Fine Lady Beside Her Mum, Passes Her Sweet Love Note
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful Nigerian lady was surprised when a young man approached in a supermarket in Abuja
  • The lady read the note he gave him and could not stop smiling at the sweet words that were directed at her
  • Many people who reacted to the video said that the lady is beautiful and they would love to have her contact

A young Nigerian man, @mjrplusofficial, who makes videos about giving strangers sweet love notes did one involving a lady who was with her mother in a supermarket.

Despite the lady's mother being so close, the man stretched his fist towards the lady with a note locked in his palm. The lady was so curious.

Man approached beautiful lady

After opening the piece of paper and reading it, she burst into a smile. The note read:

"Lawyers study law. Doctors study medicine but if it was up to me, I would study you."

The lady held her mother in laughter as she was amazed at how well-crafted the love note was. The man confessed that the lady is beautiful.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Cute Mammie said:

"Let the truth be told, she's so pretty."

Kennycash said:

"Abeg always tag them at times……how do I locate my babe now."

Taiyes 1994 said:

"How I wish I can know her privately."

aremuu o4 said:

"If her body na course u go study am she is 100% cute and pretty."

user9991890201216 said:

"Na because break fast never reach her side, she for don wowor."

teebago247 said:

"Mother and daughter with beautiful soul God bless them."

Legendary Bolt 001 said:

"Man this girl is beautiful."

He said:

"Your eyes don’t deceive you brother. You Dey see well."

