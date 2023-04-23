A beautiful Nigerian lady was surprised when a young man approached in a supermarket in Abuja

The lady read the note he gave him and could not stop smiling at the sweet words that were directed at her

Many people who reacted to the video said that the lady is beautiful and they would love to have her contact

A young Nigerian man, @mjrplusofficial, who makes videos about giving strangers sweet love notes did one involving a lady who was with her mother in a supermarket.

Despite the lady's mother being so close, the man stretched his fist towards the lady with a note locked in his palm. The lady was so curious.

Many men said that the lady was indeed beautiful. Photo source: @mjrplusofficial

Man approached beautiful lady

After opening the piece of paper and reading it, she burst into a smile. The note read:

"Lawyers study law. Doctors study medicine but if it was up to me, I would study you."

The lady held her mother in laughter as she was amazed at how well-crafted the love note was. The man confessed that the lady is beautiful.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Cute Mammie said:

"Let the truth be told, she's so pretty."

Kennycash said:

"Abeg always tag them at times……how do I locate my babe now."

Taiyes 1994 said:

"How I wish I can know her privately."

aremuu o4 said:

"If her body na course u go study am she is 100% cute and pretty."

user9991890201216 said:

"Na because break fast never reach her side, she for don wowor."

teebago247 said:

"Mother and daughter with beautiful soul God bless them."

Legendary Bolt 001 said:

"Man this girl is beautiful."

He said:

"Your eyes don’t deceive you brother. You Dey see well."

