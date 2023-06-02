A video making the rounds on popular app, TikTok, captures a beautiful young woman dancing stylishly

The lady who dressed like a 'tom boy' showed off her captivating moves and netizens stormed her comments section

While some people marvelled over her dress sense, others were more thrilled about her dance movements

A lady has impressed netizens with her dancing style and attitude in a video shared on TikTok.

The adorable clip showed her dancing excitedly and stylishly in her well-furnished apartment.

Tomboy dances in suit Photo credit: @dxesi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Netizens who came across the clip praised her style, while others commended her for her beauty.

She shared the clip via her official TikTok account @dxesi.

Social media reactions

@morenike_jummie said:

"See me blushing and smiling like mumu here."

@kingmully5 stated:

"You look better in a suit than I'll ever look! sorrows, sorrows, prayers!"

@nancyfrancis1198 commented:

"I swear I’m straight but I’m contemplating."

@queenpraise_1 reacted:

"I cannot Fall for you never this girl leave me oo."

@22get said:

"The woman who has won the challenge necessary."

@nwakanmablessing8 said:

"Wow what a handsome woman."

@queendorrah said:

"I love you forever you are the best tiktoker am speechless. I swear I love you."

@mhiznory wrote:

"Can't believe I watched more than 5 times! u're fineeeee."

Watch the video below:

Mum screams as tomboy daughter transforms into slay queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a black mother got the shock of her life after her pretty daughter visited her house dressed like a girl. It was gathered that the young lady had been acting masculine and putting on clothes of a boy since she was 14.

Everyone had accepted her pattern of dressing and believed she would remain that way, but she surprised them. In a sweet video, she visited her parents' house without prior notice and her mum stared at her like a stranger.

After all efforts to recognize her proved futile, the woman was finally informed that it was her daughter and she screamed in excitement. The excited mother gushed over the beauty of her daughter while touching her body in admiration. @royal_authority said: "Your mom hugged you like hey girl don’t know you but merry Christmas. She was so hyped when you spoke."

