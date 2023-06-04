A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on social media after she shared the disheartening thing her husband told her

After 15 years of marriage and bearing four kids for him, she said he told her that she was not his kind of woman

Mixed reactions trailed her emotional video as people tried to encourage the heartbroken woman

A Nigerian woman said her husband told her that she was not his spec after 15 years of marriage.

Via TikTok, the lady, @star_fissy77, disclosed this and revealed that their marriage produced four children.

She said she gave birth to four kids for him. Photo Credit: @star_fissy77

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, the heartbroken lady shed tears as she looked into the camera. Her video which has amassed over 117k views stirred reactions.

Many social media users who watched the clip sent nice thoughts to the lady in a bid to encourage her, with some slamming her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

user2120011934780 said:

"Yes he didn't lie because very soon by God's grace you will forever shine gloriously more than him.love u sis."

babalolawaliatkeh3 said:

"Please get up, stop crying, don't let him feel is paining you, please start working on your goals, May Almighty Allah be your strength and bestow on u."

Olori Ashiri said:

"Story of so many out there, may God heal all in this shoes....moving on s very important....

"Happy weekend star girl."

Deborah Adeola said:

"Gather the pieces of your shattered life together place it in the hand of master Jesus , it will amaze you what he will mould out of dat broken piece."

MaryK-MaaKay said:

"And I’m here crying over a 7 years relationship without a child which couldn’t work… make I rest."

nancymandy1 said:

"Immediately he said that to you,you tell that you have been managing him for a very long time."

Source: Legit.ng