A beautiful lady has shared an exciting video via her TikTok page as she finally achieves her life dream

According to the determined young woman, she always desired to become a successful pilot

After about ten years of failed attempts and frustration, she finally achieved her dream and could not contain her joy

A TikTok user identified as @malaikarubani3 has shared the remarkable moment her 'captain instructor' washed her with water.

Malaika had just registered her first flight as pilot in command, hence the washing with water by her instructor who was so proud of her.

Lady becomes pilot after 10 years Photo credit: @malaikarubani3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she almost gave up her dream of becoming a pilot but finally, she achieved her over a decade dream.

She captioned the video;

“POV: You’ve had a dream to be a pilot for more than a decade, almost gave up 1000 times but today you register your first flight as pilot in command. God, please do unto others too what you have done for me.”

Malaika added that her captain was also proud of her achievement.

“My instructor captain Sharon too proud to wash me,” she wrote.

Social media reactions

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate her for the great feat she achieved.

@Jacky said:

“This is so powerful had to come back and like, dear may God lift you to greater heights of success.”

@titilope 02 reacted:

“Congratulations”

@madoka643 reacted:

“Congratulations love it and very much moved..”

@user6379712059400 reacted:

“Congratulations and may God in heaven always be Infront and behind you, you always go and come back, you will never be a victim of plane crash,you are blessed”.

@chebetfildause390 said:

“God is so beautiful and faithful.”

@user111637181613 said:

“I am happy for you sister, may God keep opening doors for you.”

@carolauma472 reacted:

“Congratulations dear, you deserve it.”

@Owinolove commented:

“Congratulations girl.proud of you”.

@Oyindamola reacted:

“Dreams are valid.”

Source: Legit.ng