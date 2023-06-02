Top Nigerian singer Wizkid caused an online buzz over a strange dream he had and shared on social media

On his Instagram story, the Made in Lagos star shared that he had a dream that there was no tomorrow

A number of netizens were amused by Wizkid’s strange dream, and some of them noted that he was high

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has got a number of netizens talking after he shared his strange dream online.

On June 1, 2023, the Essence crooner took to his Instagram stories to share a series of posts about the dream he had.

According to Wizkid, he dreamt that there was no tomorrow, and many people gathered to look for it.

He wrote on Instagram:

“Na so I dream ooo say tomorrow no dey… all of us come together dey find “tomorrow”.”

Not stopping there, Wizkid also shared the reaction from a fan about his dream. The fan wanted to know if tomorrow was eventually found so he could know whether to stop hustling today.

Wizkid found the fan’s comment amusing and noted that he wasn't the only mad person.

See screenshots of his now-deleted posts below:

Fans react to Wizkid’s strange dream

Wizkid’s post about his dream soon went viral online and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. A number of them were amused by it. Read some reactions below:

_________lazygirl:

“On colos, on colos.”

soberdrunk8:

“Make them watch am oooo!! Madness easy nah trekking hard.....”

mc_donzy:

“You’ll later find out that this is a line in his new music.”

teeto__olayeni:

“Machala is on a different colos”

slice_of_melarnine:

“Boycott this dealer.”

jst_yun:

“Wizzy don pass cloud 19 he don record some mad jam like that.”

Vannyking__:

“Some one said it might not make sense now but might be lyrics to his new song ... I said “fi fi imagination “ denial of not accepting he’s on COLOS ON COLOS make e loved once check up on am .bayi.”

d3.3e:

“He’s obviously stoned!!”

i.am.differenttt:

“Wiz....easy on the kolos.”

Wizkid's new chain causes a stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Wizkid's new chain during and after the stage performance at the Afro Nation concert was noticeable.

In an update by the jeweller, Elliot Eliantte, it turned out the chain was not only classy but very expensive.

In a statement, Elliot revealed that the new chain he made for Wizkid was made using diamonds and sapphires sourced from different regions of the world.

