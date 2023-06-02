Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has now taken to social media to celebrate her second son, Khalifa

The movie star shared an adorable photo of her baby boy and noted that he would be turning one in a bit

According to her, he is the calmest kid ever and she has a huge birthday party to plan, this got fans talking

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ second son, Khalifa Nwoko, is getting set to clock one year old.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a cute photo of her son and accompanied it with a caption where she gushed over him.

According to Regina, Khalifa will be turning one in the month of June. Not stopping there, she also added that he is the calmest kid ever.

The billionaire wife also made it clear that she will be planning a huge birthday party to celebrate her son.

She wrote:

“Look who is turning one this month !!! @princekhalifanwoko The calmest kid everrrrr. I have got a huge birthday to plan ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels gets set to plan huge 1st birthday party for her second son

Shortly after Regina Daniels shared the big news of her son’s upcoming birthday party on social media, many fans took to her comment section to react. Some of them noted that his first birthday came so soon while others gushed over the baby boy’s looks.

Read some comments below:

liat002:

“This one is daddy carbon copy ooo”

tessy_vera_:

“Jesus so soon?”

mireilleassako1991:

“Oh time fly he is one already”

georgeliamakabateh:

“Just yesterday he was born❤️”

Vivyan.gabriel:

“Calmest and cutest boy ever ❤️”

Regina Daniels calls herself 'Idan' as she shares new photos

Regina Daniels had fans praising her after she shared new photos of herself slaying in casual clothes.

In the photos on her official Instagram page, the movie star was seen rocking a pink-coloured top paired with black leggings, a matching pink handbag and sneakers. She also complemented her look with black sunshades.

Not stopping there, the billionaire politician’s wife also took to her caption to praise herself. Regina described herself with the trending social media slang, Idan.

