A Nigerian man has stunned netizens as he narrated a hair-raising and terrifying dream he had about Wizkid

This is coming hours after the 32-year-old singer recounted on social media a strange dream he had

The man urged people to put Wizkid in prayers and warned people doubting him to note that not everything is cruise

Hours after Nigerian A-list singer Wizkid shared a strange dream he had, a man has recounted a terrifying dream he had about the Essence crooner.

The man identified as Adeoye Sam Kay said he had the dream overnight and warned doubters that he was not chasing clout.

The man urged people to pray for Wizkid. Photo Credit: @wizkid, Xclusivepop

He narrated that in the dream someone cut off the singer's head. He quickly cancelled the bad dream, saying it won't happen. He wrote while replying an Instagram blog's post about Wizkid's strange dream:

"Pray for him please. I had a bad dream concerning him overnight. Someone cut off his head. It won't happen to him in Jesus name."

He countered a netizen who doubted his dream:

"@mosturgent you think everything na cruise. And who told you that I am broke. God always wants us to be our brothers' keepers. #prayforall."

Reactions on social media

@legelee23 said:

"So you have to have money before you can see something in dream well e no go have meaning to u no be u dem dream ham for so u no go understand wizkid may be going through some challenges we all see what he just post wizkid has never do this before baba always low-key ni this post get reason I pray God heal him and help him in any bad challenges his going through."

@mosturgent said:

"Before u dream bad dream about someone pls make sure you have money in your account. Money & bad dreams don’t go that far."

@emeka_callistus said:

"The loud was loud ..nothing more ..some of us can relate."

@9inetyfive_26 said:

"Leave igbo em mama tell am oo, em papa tell am oo leave ganja oo."

@mercymark3112 said:

"In conclusion, no one knws tomorrow. We are all searching for tomorrow and we all wished we knw tomorrow."

Wizkid's die-hard fan writes open letter to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had penned an open letter to Wizkid.

The individual who described himself as one of the singer’s biggest fans pleaded with the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner to release a new song titled Joy 2.

For Bellytoff, the new single should tell a story about Wizkid’s rise to fame and success and should offer some level of inspiration to those coming behind.

The Kogi comedian went on to describe Wizkid as the definition of success as he urged the singer to share tips that helped him to the top.

