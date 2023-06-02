Controversial hypeman Mr Jollof is currently fighting for his life after he was recently hospitalised from drinking fake beer

The show promoter in a post shared on his page had revealed in a post shared on his page that he is set to start a new job after drinking fake beer at a lounge he recently visited

Mr Jollof revealed in his post that his health condition was triggered by the fake drink sold to him at a club which has seen him land in the hospital

Controversial media personality and hypeman Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has sparked emotions online after he shared clips of himself on a hospital bed admitted for an undisclosed ailment.

The show promoter slammed the lounge where he bought the fake drink that triggered his health condition. In the trending clip, Jollof revealed that he was an ulcer patient.

Controversial comic Mr Jollof trends online after clips of him getting admitted go viral. Photo credit: @mr.jollof

While also noting that after he regains his full strength, he is set to take it upon himself to start hunting and calling out clubs and lounges that sell fake drinks.

See Jollof's statement posted online:

"They make 100% profit and still sell what will k**l their customers. Tomorrow they will blame government when their soul is darker than satan."

In another post, he wrote:

"Selling fake Liquor is evil !!! Lounge / club owners I’m out for you people make I well first."

See the video of Mr Jollof being admitted to a hospital:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Mr Jollof getting admitted for drinking fake beer

@jakpajohnss:

"Lately I do clubbing for just fun and you won’t see me do anything other than energy drinks and water. Use any kind eye to look at me. I’d rather go to a wine store, buy & go enjoy the taste properly at home."

@spicy_skitt_:

"Na the 400k you call spoil everything!"

@oc_mon1:

"Na same thin happened to me I nor de smoke again nw."

@bjsthoughts:

" na the smoke they pain you … Get well soon bro."

@fekomi:

"I bought a fake lord gin from a credible store around my area 2 months ago, I almost pouf . These people are so mean and wicked."

@wofaifada:

"sorry bro. Na your caption dey make me laugh."

@dreemz_interiors:

"But you suppose know say azul na for mad people na."

@drdolorofficial:

"You sef rest for drink and smoke."

@qualityent90:

"Even In abroad African clubs sell fake drinks. 2 weeks you will be sick. I don’t go clubbing again. I buy my Cognac in Big shops and drink my thing at home with music YOLO Pls."

Mr Jollof jets out of country following Bola Tinubu's emergence as President-Elect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial comic star Freedom Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof, has once again taken to social media with a post that has left his fans and followers with mixed feelings.

The entertainer didn’t say much as he announced that he was embarking on a self-imposed exile from the country.

"Self-exile mode activated, bye-bye Nigeria,” the humour merchant wrote without giving his followers reasons for his decision.

