Afrobeats superstar gave netizens a new topic of discussion as he suddenly followed a mystery woman online

The Made in Lagos crooner has been known not to follow any account on the photo-sharing app

Fans of the Nigerian global star rallied the streets of Instagram with wild speculations over the mystery woman

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid caused a blaze online as he followed a mystery woman with his official Instagram account.

The singer, who originally didn’t follow anyone on the photo-sharing app, was seen suddenly seen to be following a single account that belonged to a foreign woman.

Wizkid follows only one mystery lady on Instagram Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans of the singer rallied around the streets of social media in demand to know who the mystery woman was.

In another update, the singer unfollowed the lady to return to having zero following.

See the post below

Internet users react

stay_brazzzzzyxx1972:

"Ashewo moves."

akinyeledannyoung:

"Wiz wan wipe nothing wey Anybody want tell me…na him rizz be that make he use am."

real_life_ng72:

"Big Bad Wiz ❤️Mr Shifting your pant."

seadorf1:

"Since he know say the people wey Dey follow am Dey craze no matter waiting him do ona go still follow am like mumu."

dooleyfrosh:

"Na people wey do yansh this nai this boy Dey follow ."

angelicseer_tarotreal:

"Jada wey don tear herself for am gan e no follow am this popcy na ."

thealmightyviking:

"Dem go peep Una from explorer option…"

