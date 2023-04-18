A dedicated Wizkid FC member has caught the attention of netizens with an open letter addressed to the singer

The individual, identified as Bellytoff, pleaded with the singer to work on a song titled Joy 2, detailing his journey to becoming wealthy

Netizens had mixed reactions to the letter, with some agreeing that there was a need for the singer to drop something new

A young comedian from Kogi state identified as Bellytoff has taken to social media with a letter dedicated to his favourite artiste, Wizkid.

The individual who described himself as one of the singer’s biggest fans pleaded with the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner to release a new song titled Joy 2.

Wizkid's fan begs for new song in open letter to singer. Photo: @sizkidayo/@bellytoff

Source: Instagram

For Bellytoff, the new single should tell a story about Wizkid’s rise to fame and success and should offer some level of inspiration to those coming behind.

“You started this career 15 years from scratch as nobody but today you are famous worldwide,” the letter read in part.

The Kogi comedian went on to describe Wizkid as the definition of success as he urged the singer to share tips that helped him to the top.

See the full letter as sighted on social media below:

Netizens react to Bellytoff’s letter to Wizkid

certified_king8 said

"Wizkid just day smoke Igbo waka day post Depressing pics on his stories , give us New hot song before we remove u as our leader."

venzamafuskale7 said:

"@wizkidayo Omo u dey starve the community oo Shey na until we protest."

michelledera said:

"All the best in getting wizkid to read this."

yuki_skin_iv said:

"He never starve them anything. No be MLLE wey come out last year? Just say album no sweet you want new song no dey disguise."

i__xciii said:

"Lol nah wizzy go give you tip on how to be successful dey play."

urfav_pappy said:

"This one won get attention ni joh MLLE dey there MIL trend throughout yesterday ni oga jam dey for MLLE abeg no stress that man."

Wizkid's MIL album re-enters charts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s critically acclaimed album, Made in Lagos deluxe, made its way back into the Apple Music Top 5 album chart for Nigeria.

The project of eighteen songs found a spot amid other trending albums in the country, like Divido’s Timeless and the singer’s most recent More Love Less Ego.

Fans of the Afrobeats took to social media to express their satisfaction from listening to the album all this time.

