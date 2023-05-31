A man has excitedly shown off his stunning physical and status change eight years after he faced rejection

According to him, the lady abroad he loved did not reciprocate it because he did not have papers at that time

His video of his transformation stirred mixed reactions with some netizens pitching their tents with the lady

A pilot has taken to social media to show off his transformation eight years after a lady he loved overseas rejected him.

The pilot shared an old photo when the going was tough, explaining that he met a girl in a mall and really loved her but it was not reciprocated.

The man said the lady did not know what God had in store for him. Photo Credit: (@yayoh254_)

Source: TikTok

According to him, the lady rejected him because he did not have papers. Fast forward to the present day, he looked way better physically and now erks a living as a pilot.

The man added that he wished the lady knew God's plan for him just like every other person and encouraged people by saying that God has a plan for them.

His stunning transformation was hailed by many, just as others stood behind the lady who rejected him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

blessed Liz said:

"Sometimes God puts us in situation so that he can open our eyes and create ways for us....It's good you never lost hope."

zarah rashid said:

"May God protect you in your journeys,and also whichcraft."

janemuthoni15617 said:

"The fact remains tha you to you can't love any girl but your class bro."

syliviahnyagwansa said:

"I think u are now starting to make us continue suffering with our broke boyfriends."

@fridahkims said:

"Blessings upon blessings, i'm sorry did you say you are single? just asking for my friend and i."

ritamumbi191 said:

"Am sure even now she can reject you.

"It's life u can't force her to love you."

Iamphylis said:

"Same to you rn u can't even talk to a girl who ain't your type ..the same way she couldn't love you u were not her type."

Nigerian man starts company after rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had started his own company after rejection.

He shared two pictures showing when things were tough for him, so much so that he had to live with his parents.

Speaking about the photos, he said he took one when he was rejected for a work interview. He said he did not have the money to return to Sango - where his parents live.

Next, he shared lovely pictures showing himself in a nice outfit and posing in front of an exotic ride. He explained that he now has over 15 workers across his branches and is still counting.

Source: Legit.ng