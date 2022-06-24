A young lady has shared a video that showed how she used to look years ago when her skin was black

In the clip, she showed her present light-skinned body, revealing that her boyfriend commended her bleaching game

Many people who reacted to her video wanted to know the type of cream she used to achieve her present colour

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to share a funny video of how she looked years ago. Her throwback photo shows she was a dark-skinned person.

Seconds into the video, her present photo showing her with a light complexion came up. Many people said they would love to know the skincare she used.

The lady revealed that her boyfriend commended her bleaching. Photo source: TikTok/@prettyolinar0

Source: UGC

Tell us your skincare routine

The lady in a caption said:

"My bf say I work on my bleaching well well."

Some TikTok users who commented on her video said that her lover was right about her bleaching game. People were interested in knowing how she achieved the transformation.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nwaneri Chukwudi Richard said:

"Na the legs I wan see."

ruqoyatayomikun said:

"I shouted Jesus, what a life‼️"

AmShaibu said:

"I watch the video 10 billion times."

ayotundebright said:

"Well u are still gorgeous in both complexion."

Elfie said:

"Take mic, tell us wetin happen. I strongly believe you have some thing to tell us."

oluwafisayomi_2002 said:

"Even me baby, tell us the cream yah using."

Big Lord asked:

"Which cream did you use?"

She jokingly replied:

"Kernel pomade."

Kashimawo1 said:

"Ahhhh omo u work well oo."

Source: Legit.ng