A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after revealing that he has lost interest in his girlfriend

He described her as a sweet soul and lamented that he is at a crossroads over the next action to take as regards their relationship

His video did not sit well with many ladies as they dragged him, while others advised him on how to handle the situation

A Nigerian man has revealed on TikTok that he has lost interest in his girlfriend but does not know how to tell her.

Sharing a video of them in a car's back seat, he lamented that he is confused over what to do.

He said he had lost interest in her. Photo Credit: @oksalem10

Source: TikTok

According to him, he does not last more than two months in a relationship and described the lady as a sweet soul.

He seemed to have made a decision as he said in a reaction to his first video that he just may have to tell her how he feels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many ladies dragged him over his video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

danbella3 said:

"I have lost feelings for someone am dating but I don't want to break his heart."

AJ Tiwaa said:

"I think you have to tell her your self, this is a bad way of finding out her guy is done with her. Communication is the key Adam ba."

Adaeze_jessica said:

"Boys everywhere, you're posting here with the hope she'll see it and understand.

"Mr boi,go and talk to her even if you guys will separate,do it well."

Ammy said:

"Na so the next girl go pretend to love you and dump you after marriage."

IrisDBlaq said:

"Even if am in a relationship I remain single a mean what if this happens I will always be single even after my wedding I swear."

Dorah k said:

"No worry she noticed everything...she was even pretending but you didn't know."

olamideodunafe said:

"If u lost feelings for dis kind loving and happy woman , den u don't know what you want."

Woman loses interest in husband after migrating to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had lost interest in her husband after he sponsored her to the UK.

Sharing the woman's story on TikTok, Anthonia Ogbewe said the lady is 28 years old while her husband is 32.

The woman revealed that her husband told her to study nursing in Nigeria and partly sponsored her studies. The nurse added that he also catered for her and her family's needs and was responsible for processing her travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng