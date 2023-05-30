A young man has called out his pregnant wife whom he accused of cheating on him while he was away

According to him, he went on a business trip for three months and returned to meet his beloved wife pregnant

Although his wife is insisting that he's responsible for the pregnancy, he highly doubts the possibility

A heartbroken man identified as Nandor Vongrim has taken to Facebook to seek advice from netizens.

Nandor said he travelled on a business trip for three months only to come back home to a pregnant wife who was just one month gone.

According to him, he has been married to his wife for six months without a child and they have been trying to get one.

Nandor said his wife has been having miscarriages all through their marriage. He added that his wife insists he is the one responsible for the pregnancy and he doesn’t know want to do.

He lamented that he's currently in a dilemma on whether to keep his wife's secret or send her away.

The sad man said he needs a child but finds it hard to cover up her secret.

“Pls hear me out and share my pain with me. I'm a couple of six months without any pregnancy to show out, my wife has been having miscarriages throughout our marriage and we are going through all this is together.

"Until one day I went to my place of work for three months and then come back and find my wife pregnant for one month and yet she is telling me I'm responsible should I cover up for her or send her out of my house? I need a child,” he wrote.

Some netizens asked him to wait till she gives birth to be sure the child is not his while some asked him to report to family members.

Social media reactions

Ezeh DeborahTreasure said:

“I had miscarriage before a nurse advice my hubby to give me space, after three months before we will begin to stay like couple. And my hubby did so, he did not travel ooo bt space. So u may be responsible for those miscarriages she was having. You may be responsible for the pregnancy, just write down the dates and check. Don't conclude yet. Okay.”

Nukwa Sharon commented:

“My dear I will encourage u to take it easy and handle the situation with care ok first wait until she has given birth then after a while run a DNA test on her to know if ur the father of the child if ur the father then be happy but if after that u are not then ask her calmly let her open up to u. But do a test to know if u have low count ok.”

Johnbosco Luke said:

“Send her out. But try to check ur self. Maybe ur spam is too weak to impregnate a woman.”

Sharon John said:

“Ask her in fact gather the whole family and doctors to intervene because I don't understand if is possible for a man to be away for 3 months and came back to meet his wife 1 month pregnant.”

Blessed Treasure reacted:

“Go for test if you can remember the last day you met with her and ask if there are other tests to confirm if you are the one but if not, call her parents if she can be sincere to them before you send her back but don't forget not to involve your family at this initial time cos there will be conflict. Don't use because you need a child and keep quite because when the baby will be born, your wife will show whom is and even tell you that you couldn't give her a child. Be wise.”

Chidiadi Mathias said:

“Wait till she put to birth then after that you will know if the child is yours or not by carrying out DNA test ok.”

