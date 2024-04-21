With the recent increase in electricity tariff, some netizens have been seeking ways to make their light units last longer

A Nigerian girl said she recharges over N20k in a month, tariffs, and it has been troubling for her

An electrical engineer, Uwem Jeremiah, explained five helpful ways to make light units last longer than usual

An anonymous girl wrote:

"I am so worried about the increase in the electricity tariff, and I keep wondering how I can cope. I recharged with N2k and was given only 9.4 units of light.

"This is heartbreaking because it didn't last me up to three days. Now I have to spend over 20,000 on electricity in a month, and it's unfair. Please tell me how I can make my light units last longer."

Electrical engineer speaks on how to minimise energy consumption Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Uwem Jeremiah is an electrical engineer who has worked with some reputable companies, including Mask Electricals and A-Tech Electrical Engineering Company Ltd.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Minimise your usage of electronics

With this new increment in electricity tariff, if one is not careful with energy consumption, the cost of buying energy will compete with rent. As an intelligent person, weigh your options well before getting electronics.

Check your salary and your entire earnings before getting your electronics. For instance, you cannot earn N50k monthly and want to use the air conditioner.

Air conditioners consume much energy, accounting for about 50% of a person's electricity cost. Be selective with the electronics you buy and only use the necessary ones.

Turn off appliances when not in use

If you want to manage your light units, you need to apply sense. Why leave the bulbs on when there's daylight? If you're buoyant enough, then please go ahead. But if not, turn off those lights. Use only at night, and you will definitely see a change in your electricity consumption.

Get rechargeable bulbs

You can use LED energy rechargeable bulbs in your house. When the bulbs are charged, please turn off the powerbox and only switch it on when you want to use the fridge, charge phones or watch television.

By doing this, you are preserving your energy and trust me, your light units will definitely last longer than usual.

Consider solar power

Solar power is a great option that has come to stay. If you get solar with a smaller capacity, you can use the smaller electronics in your house and only switch to electricity when you need to use your heavy electronics. No noise."

Lady installs solar system in her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady chose green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.

She invested N3m into a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.

Source: Legit.ng