A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary as she recounted how it panned out

She met her man on Facebook and rejected his marriage proposal several times and even told him 'God forbid' at one point

The determined man based abroad did not give up and went as far as getting people to beg her on his behalf

A Nigerian lady, Evans Chinyere, has melted hearts with her interesting love story as she marked her wedding anniversary to her hubby named Lionking.

While releasing some of their chats and a photo they took together, Chinyere said it all started on Facebook in 2011.

Evans Chinyere rejected Lionking's marriage proposal severally. Photo Credit: Evans Chinyere

She said Lionking was intentional and had actually been monitoring her activities on the platform before he DMed her.

Chinyere said he went straight to the point and a few years later requested her number which she gave out.

The abroad-based man contacted her and made known his intention to make her his wife, a proposal she declined severally to the point that he got people to beg on his behalf.

How Lionking caught Chinyere's attention

Chinyere said that what struck her was when he expressly said that he was an orphan and wanted her to be his mother. In her words:

"...But he never gave up, he sent some people on his behalf begging me to marry him, while he kept pleading to me both on Facebook and WhatsApp... in all his sweet talk, a line got me where he said" he doesn't have a father or a mother, he's an orphan and I'm the only one he has that can replace his mother".

On April 17, 2022, Lionking eventually paid her bride price and she relocated to be with him where they had a church wedding.

Reactions on social media

Sonwagift Daniels said:

"So sweet, and you guys actually looks alike , love is so sweet when you are with the person, I will always advice every one to fall in love."

Stenless Stenless said:

"Wow Nne congratulations to you both,may my God of all continue to bless your union with everything good in Jesus name Amen."

Vivian Chinenye said:

"God time is simply the best✌️, what will be will be,

"Lion king you are welcome to our family we are so happy to have someone like you as our in-law, your love❤️ and care are second to none , we appreciate you ,God bless you.

"You are blessed Sis.

"Enjoy, you deserve it."

John C Ezebuadi said:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary mummy nwabueze.

"If i hear pimm."

Mgbemena Onyinye Anieleka said:

"Happy anniversary dear to you both.

"More beautiful years filled with happiness and laughter amen."

