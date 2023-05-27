A Nigerian lady has revealed how she got embarrassed at school after her trouser suddenly tore apart

In a hilarious video, the young lady filmed her entire ordeal as well as her kind colleagues who came to her aid

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many recounting their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has stirred hilarious reactions online after sharing her embarrassing experience in school.

In a video which she shared via her TikTok account @tarebby, she headed for school in her Aphrodite trousers and shirt, not knowing that the worst was about to happen.

Not long after she got to school, her trouser tore at the back and her colleagues had to give her a wrapper to tie around her waist.

According to the lady, she observed in the lecture room that something had happened when she began to feel a cool breeze entering her body.

A funny video showed the lady moving around with a wrapper tied to her waist as people stared at her with surprised faces.

"The most embarrassing thing happened to me today. See me dancing not knowing that this dance go put me for one chance today", she said.

Social media reactions

@amandaakabudu said:

"That trouser tears at the wrong places at the wrongest time mine tore at the airport thank goodness it was a night class."

@ewatomilola665 stated:

"If u wan wear Aphrodite jean make sure say u carry scarf. Long scarf oo Cus Aphrodite will shame u."

@da_ra_hhh reacted:

"The part she said she was thinking of calling her mom to cry, that's so me."

@teska4life said:

"This same thing happened to me in a public place had to use my bag to cover up so embarrassing."

@damsel_vogue said:

"A swear me too three day ago, Na so I sit down for one position till it was past 7pm. I used to hear people say it. I experienced it too."

@glorymax.24 added:

"Same last year inside sch. Omo I entered bike with it, if u sharp u raise camera na."

@favourfamous12 commented:

"Mine was at a car at ph, went to visit my friend and it tore at the cab, had to book the car to the house."

@rico_0015 reacted:

"This happened to me and I didn't know until I got back home from school, I still cringe when I think of everyone who probably saw me that day."

