No fewer than 9.8 million people have viewed the video of a beautiful lady who performed an electrifying dance

The 36 seconds video was posted by @fantajoliemousso, and it captured the lady doing a wonderful Makosa dance

She made very good use of all the parts of her body, and many fell in love with the dance video

An elegant woman performed a sweet Makosa dance, and the 36 seconds video has gained 9.8 million views.

The electrifying dance video was posted on TikTok by @fantajoliemousso, and it quickly caught people's attention and spread like wildfire.

The lady danced so powerfully to a Makosa song. Photo credit: TikTok/@fantajoliemousso.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady used all the parts of her body while dancing to the Makosa tune.

Viral video shows a lady using her waist to dance Makosa

Her eyes, hands, legs, and waist all contributed to making her performance outstanding.

Apart from her body movements, the way she dressed to the dance floor was another great point of attraction.

She had a native wrapper nicely strewn around her waist. The wrapper flowed down and touched her ankle.

The lady used a sparkling white tube top to cover her chest region, leaving other areas bare. Her scarf, which had the same colour as the wrapper on her waist, also got attention.

TikTok users were hooked to the video as they saw how the woman used her waist to dance with stunning flexibility.

The video has been liked more than 630,000 times, and it has been shared by over 58,000 people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as beautiful lady dance Makosa in a sweet way

@catoonet said:

"The garment suits you very well. I am Caribbean, but I love Africa, the continent of my descendants."

@Fred Emmanuel286 commented:

"She killed it."

@jeanpaulfolly said:

"I really like the way you dance."

@maria lukombo11 said:

"You are too extraordinarily beautiful."

@thonyebukaokeke7 said:

"Beautiful. Which country are you from?"

Source: Legit.ng