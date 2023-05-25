A heartwarming video shared on the TikTok app captures a beautiful woman dancing at a wedding

In the video, the pretty woman wore a fine sequence gown as she showcased her dance moves to guests

Netizens who came across the video showered accolades on the lady, with many admiring the shape of her body

A woman stole the attention at a wedding after showcasing her dance moves.

A lovely video showed the bold lady with a very curvy body dancing and shaking her body as guests watched in awe.

Curvy lady dances at wedding Photo credit: @yorubaweddingsplug

Source: TikTok

The lady took some time to appreciate her admirers who stole glances at her at intervals.

The clip shared by @yorubaweddingsplug on Twitter captured the attention of netizens who showered accolades on the curvy bride.

Social media reactions

@kokosweet36 said:

"I sure say the yansh way I suppose get dey here, she pack everything."

@overjoy16 stated:

"God if na this kind yansh u wan gimme for my next life Abeg make I flat."

@ifunanya965 commented:

"I just realized I’m actually lacking the necessities of a lady. I’m too flat."

@vikki_belle22 said:

"This one no bi full option oo na over full /overflow I don finally see the person wey carry nyash wey I suppose get."

@the_crown_j added:

"She is beautiful but this thing too much na but it looks good on her at the same time."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng