I n an attempt to see which one fits her better , a beautiful lady decided to wear her parents' clothes

, Many TikTok users were amazed that the attires gave her different looks each time she wore one in a viral video

The lady was not only trying on the clothes, but she also played different characters that may be associated with her mum and dad

A young lady called Bali on TitTok has got people praising her for trying out her parents' clothes in their house and rocking them stylishly.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady packed the clothes she would be wearing into a lump, informing her audience that she wants to see which one fits well.

People said that all the clothes fit her well. Photo source: TikTok/@balbee_xx

She rocked them well

When the lady wore her father's agbada and matched it with a cap, she looked as if the attire was made for her.

Each cloth she wore fit her perfectly, and she had the best gait to go with the different attires. Many people who watched her video said that she rocked them well.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Os-shewa20 said:

"The dad reaching to pocket is soo accurate."

_borssie said:

"Omo you killed both looks, love this."

lily said:

"The mum clothes get spice Abeg."

Timileyin said:

"So difficult to choose, you nailed the both."

_nheek_ said:

"I’m here wondering how you would fold those clothes back."

Faith Edika said:

"Mehn they fit you……but wait ooo hope say them no dey house when you do this tiktok."

Black.barbie joked:

"Clothes wey dem give you make you wash."

Coco said:

"Lol I feel like most Nigerian parents have the same wardrobe."

user3582228093110 wondered:

"How tall is your mom n dad. Everything fits."

