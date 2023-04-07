A Nigerian lady has shared an adorable video to reveal her lecturer's method of teaching in class

In the cute video shared via her TikTok account, the lecturer was seen dancing in front of the class while teaching

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many complimenting the lecturer for his approach

A Nigerian lecturer has earned praise from netizens after he was spotted teaching his students in an unusual manner.

A video shared via TikTok by one of his students @deviyoung showed him dancing and whining his waist as he gave his lecture.

The excited students responded in excitement as they cheered him on. They unarguably enjoyed the class.

While sharing the video, the proud student hailed her lecturer and revealed that she attends Heritage Polytechnic.

"Learning is fun in heritage Polytechnic. Our lecturers don't lecture but they teach and not just teach but to your understanding using simple tenses. I love my Heritage", she wrote.

Social media reactions

@beulah329 said:

"Lecturer of the year."

@tehillah66 asked:

"What kind of lecturer is this?"

@thatgirlchristabel8 reacted:

"It can never be otefe polytechnic lectural dey strong face come class."

@kosicy noted:

"Can never be my school they no go see this one oo."

@happinesssunday9 noted:

"Heritage poly at eket akwa ibom state."

@user7842773410721 added:

"College of Health Sincences And Management Technology Aba Abia State. My HOD is A Whole Vibe."

@chiomzy47 said:

"But this the best method in learning for me ooo. I will never forget it."

Watch the video below:

