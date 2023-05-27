A Nigerian woman has recounted her experience with her husband who sent her a weird message while in the labour room

According to the lady, and was having contractions and shouting at the top of her voice when her phone beeped

The woman unlocked her phone Immediately only to read a message from her husband talking about how her voice sounds

A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious story of her experience when she was still in labour.

The lady identified as Depejuu_ said she was having contractions and trying not to scream so loudly due to the pain.

Nigerian lady in labour shares message hubby sent Photo credit: @Vladimir Vladimirov, Tacojim/ Getty images

Source: Getty Images

Amid her ordeal, her husband sent her a text message stating that her screaming voice in labour sounds like when she's having bedroom time with him.

After seeing the message, the woman said she created a scene and almost banged the phone on his head.

She narrated:

"I remember when I was in the labour room having contractions and trying to keep the shout down to the minimum, my phone pinged and I saw that it was a text message from my husband that was outside the labour room.

"Man wrote ‘you’re sounding exactly the way you moan’. It took great restraint from me not to go out and bang the phone on his head and tell him that, dude! This is what got me into this situation."

Social media reactions

Ijeh Obiora said:

"Was having a really rough morning, this really made me laugh, thank you for sharing."

Gabrielle Pius wrote:

"I'm just imagining how they even let you enter labor room with your phone or how you were even able to check your phone to see who pinged you at that moment. Lol I laaugh in Swahili. Me that nearly tore the nurses uniform when they said push."

Nedu Michael added:

"Something to lighten the mood. Must be a great man at diffusing situations."

