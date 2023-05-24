A woman has gotten tongues wagging after sharing a video with her man who has a smallish stature

In the video, the woman blushed hard as her man showcased his dance moves and asked her to follow suit

Netizens who watched the video gushed over their love and encouraged the woman to stay by his side

The brewing love between a young lady and her small-sized man has impressed netizens on TikTok.

The woman identified as @bintakeita35 on TikTok shared a dance video clip of herself and her 'dwarf' lover having fun together.

Lady dances with her small-sized man Photo credit: @bintakeita35

Source: TikTok

They danced with so much excitement as the lady turned her back to whine her waist for her doting lover.

The video has gotten netizens talking as most of them claimed that she’s with the man because of his money.

Others referred to their height difference as a long-distance relationship, while the romantics gushed over their display of affection.

Social media reactions

@user6632857979613 said:

"What money cannot do that does not exist."

@Tanyu Zita reacted:

"Money is very good oh."

@Mohammed sheriff reacted:

"I just laugh."

@rseebtrwmil commented:

"Na today this single life pain me."

@owusuaah027 reacted:

"Sometimes you have to be with someone who can't break your heart and focus on life. much love."

@IAmDoRa stated:

"Oh God when will my true love come?"

@B.R.M Godons commented:

"l try to have close friend, e no work, now am looking for long distances like his."

@Alvin Johnson added:

"Bcoz dis boy dae get small small na wetin make u day behind am. If dis boy no get anything you for no get anything to do with am."

@Alvin Johnson said:

"All men should b wise."

@Ramatu Bangura925 noted:

"This not a real love."

Watch the video below:

