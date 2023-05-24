It was an emotional moment for loved ones as a young lady left her family behind and migrated to Asia

She moved to China to start life afresh and shared a clip showing how she left her country and arrived overseas

Social media users gushed over the lady's relocation video which has since gone viral on the internet

A touching video capturing a lady's relocation journey to Asia has gone viral and generated reactions online.

The lady identified as Dineo shared the video on the social media platform TikTok and revealed that she moved to China to start a new life.

Dineo wants to start a new life. Photo Credit: @dineomatayi

At the start of the clip, she is seen with a man and a woman believed to be her loved ones. Next, she boarded an aeroplane and shared some of the interesting sights aboard the flight.

Her over-a-minute clip featured how she arrived in China and had their meal as well as when she got a place to stay. Mixed reactions trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@florajohnson said:

"Congratulations dear i tap from your blessings i will surely usely use this sound very soon by the grace of God almighty."

Boitshoko Leeuw said:

"I think I’ll cry all day if I this was my sister I dnt knw how I was gnna make it but yet I want her to go out there n make our mom proud."

user6572823090634 said:

"It loooks like a nice place . vacation can do how much did u spend for flights."

Ayanda said:

"Not me crying while watching this video..All the best nana."

BIH said:

"With faith I tap into your blessings congratulations God do it for me the way you did it for her."

Ribs said:

"As a mother that's the dream I pray for my daughters.Take care my girl and all the best with every decision and plan God has,.Blessings upon you."

Sneaker Hut said:

"All the best mtase, i hope you brought some maize meal to cook pap incase you are home sick..."

cathrine said:

"I've been seeing lot of people relocating on my fyp this days i don't know if i should take it as a sign or what, but best of luck sweet angel."

Man leaves his family behind and relocates to Italy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had left his family behind as he relocated to Italy.

At the airport, the lady and their son said goodbye to the man as he wheeled his bags. It was such an emotional parting. The wife tried hard not to cry.

Before the man left them, he wheeled their kid in a trolley for some seconds. The woman said allowing her husband to seek greener pastures in Italy was a tough decision for the family. She advised the man never to stop praying in whatever thing he does.

