A lady who has a small stature danced in an open market and a large crowd gathered to watch her sweet moves

In the video posted by @mhizbrief, the lady emerged in the dancing arena and everyone focused attention on her

People who were in the market had a good time watching the lady as she moved her body to the tune of native music

A beautiful dwarf danced elegantly inside a market and entertained a lot of people who gathered to watch her.

The dance video was posted by @mhizbrief, the lady took to the dancing arena and swept everyone off their feet.

The lady danced inside a market a crowd gathered to watch her. Photo credit: TikTok/@mhizbrief.

Source: TikTok

In the video, a crowd gathered to watch as the lady started dancing in the middle of the road.

Video of a dwarf dancing inside market goes viral

As she danced, an Okada man rode past, but the lady was not distracted as she continued dancing.

Market people left what they were doing and focused on the beautiful lady as she entertained them with her dance.

The lady danced to a native song that sounded like a talking drum. The video has gone viral after she posted it on TikTok.

Many who have watched the nice dance video took to the comment section to praise the lady's beauty and prowess.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@chimkamalu said:

"Waw first time seeing a sweet and neat dwarf. She is beautiful."

@skinminceur reacted:

"She is very beautiful."

@Oumalher Maman Ghaly said:

"She is so cute."

@beauty said:

"She’s neat and beautiful and her shape is giving beauty."

@smoothie commented:

"My son said Mummy that small girl can dance o."

@Arikeolami said:

"She is beautiful tho."

@yanoga12 reacted:

"She is kind."

@FemiDaniels said:

"The bike man wanted to pick her up."

@Oohko8 comedy said:

"You're doing well."

Source: Legit.ng