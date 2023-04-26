A pretty Nigerian lady has got the attention of both men and women with her viral dance video on TikTok

With a broad smile on her face, the lady danced and shook her waist to show how very flexible her body was

Many people who thronged her comment section praised her curves, as some said she had a perfect body

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @olaitanimole12, has got people praising her beauty and body after she made a dancing video to DJ Marley's mix.

Dressed in a cropped top and long skirt, the lady danced with relative ease as she made cool hand and waist moves.

Some people said the lady had a perfect body. Photo source: @olaitanimole12

Source: TikTok

Pretty lady dances in video

Many people who watched her video said they were surprised by her curviness when she turned and shook her waist.

Some ladies in her comment section said her petite body frame belied her rear chubbiness.

Watch her video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 4,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BIG MAYOR said:

"Small thing person don see backside."

FRANCESS said:

"You don’t look like someone that carry oh baby I love it."

oreoluwa said:

"Ah when una Dey see backside na."

Ovie said:

"Na this type Dey quick get belle."

abdulganiyumuham2 said:

"Small thing you don turn back to camera na unfortunate men this one the attract..."

Alabi Fatahi Olawale said:

"Oh my goodness."

Brastilola said:

Much love babe, this life no balance….., the day wey God wan give backside, I ran away…., now I dey beg God to give me backside……"

Oscarjago1 wondered:

"Abi nah my eyes they pain me..."

Big Teddy said:

"This is what i mean when someone has a perfect body."

The Evil Being said:

"If you like no wear cloth I won buy land this year se."

memesbysopaidd said:

"Perfect body."

@santana said:

"Our family land reach 8 million Naira make I go sell ham spend the money on you..."

Source: Legit.ng