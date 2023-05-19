A pregnant Nigerian woman says she's yet to experience labour despite being 10 months gone

In a video, the woman was spotted running down a staircase and doing some other experiences to fasten the labour

Social media users who came across her video penned down some words of encouragement to the pregnant woman

A pregnant Nigerian woman has shared a touching video of herself carrying out some exercises at home.

While sharing the video, she revealed that she was already 42 weeks pregnant and yet, no sign of labour.

Pregnant woman says no sign of labour at 42 weeks Photo credit: @maryjanechux

Source: TikTok

The video shared via her TikTok account @maryjanechux showed her running on a staircase and outside her compound.

The clip has stirred emotions from some other women who also recounted their experiences when pregnant.

"42 weeks and no sign of labour", the caption on her video read.

Social media reactions

@amarachi_shocker said:

"It is not easy. Mine was also 42 weeks but to God be praise he doesn’t fail his own children."

@favy454 reacted:

"Is it heavy? I use to wonder what mine will be, I'm 11 weeks gone. May you deliver ur baby like d Hebrew women."

@ebere_uche said:

"dear, it's always like that with first-timers, mine I will go and ride trade mill, before labour came."

@nyensybae said:

"Same thing here God will do it for us Amen."

@bethelfavour08555522 reacted:

"Heavens shall protect you and you shall deliver safe and sound."

@focusedmama2 commented:

"Fine woman. 42 weeks ur face still dey shine. you must be very strong and beautiful."

@dorisanuebunwaany said:

"Hmmm all to bring a human being to this world and tomorrow one gender will lay a finger on us. Hmm. If I no curse the gender make I know why."

@chikajoy88 added:

"Go to the hospital they will induce labour then this exercise will help."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman dance and shake their waists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared by @jacarandamaternity has captured the moment expectant mothers who came for their maternity care danced as a form of exercise.

The women's protruding stomachs were in different sizes as they rubbed them and danced with joy. They made sure to roll their waists in the video. The women were also instructed to move their hands during the dance exercise.

Words layered on the video read: "Did you know dancing is important during pregnancy?" Many people who watched their video prayed that the women would have safe deliveries on their due dates.

Source: Legit.ng