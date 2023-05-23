A Nigerian man who has been able to complete his building project threw a big party for his family, church members, and friends

Women helped him to cook big pots of food like jollof rice and egusi soup for party guests that came around

During his housewarming, the young man sprayed money from the bundles he had as his friends celebrated with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man who built a beautiful house after he made it big shared a video of his housewarming.

After finishing the building project, the man painted the house and wrote his nickname in the compound.

The man was happy that the housewarming was successful. Photo source: @lankyexchange

Source: TikTok

Amazing housewarming with party jollof rice

The compound was also well interlocked. Family members and friends came around to celebrate with him in the clip. There were big pots of jollof rice. A cooler had what looked like fufu, and another carried egusi soup with assorted meats.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The latest landlord (@lankyexchange) sprayed bundles of cash during the house party. His priests prayed for him as he knelt. It was a huge celebration.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BAD SAMMY said:

"Omo i promise myself i go use this song do opening of my house."

ellapounds26 said:

"Congrats dear."

Rhe mie said:

"Why uno invite me nawwww see food."

Krist said:

"God abeg ooooh I no come life to de tell congratulations only,make dem follow Tell me too more blessings bro."

Scott rich said:

"Congratulations I tap from your Grace."

Alex pound's said:

"I tap from your grace bro. Congratulations."

user48019829751193 Joann said:

"The God that do it for u, will do mine."

Dede2 said:

"The way small boys dey build houses dis days dey shock me."

NOMSKY EMPIRE said:

"I will use this song for my shop opening, house, marriage and my first child too congrats dear and hallelujah sir."

qwin-esther said:

"I tap from dis on behalf of my bro and my man in Jesus name Amen! Congratulations dear."

Boy shows off his new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showed a Nigerian boy flaunting his wealth on social media. The teenager shared a clip that captured how his building project started.

At the beginning of the video, people could see it at the decking stage. The house has shingles roofing, which is way more expensive than aluminium roofing sheets.

Man builds house with underground parlour

In similar news, a young Nigerian man, @chimuzy777, shared a video to show people how his life changed so much from his poor background. The clip he shared captured his old family house.

He said that was where he started from. Seconds into the video, men could be seen bringing out bags of cement.

Source: Legit.ng