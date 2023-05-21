A Nigerian man has posted a video of his old model Mercedes Benz as he posed with it

The man also shared screenshots of congratulatory messages people shared with him on WhatsApp

Young Nigerians who took to his comment section said he really needs to be celebrated for being content

A young Nigerian man has in a TikTok video shown his Mercedes Benz car that he is very proud of.

Though it is a very old model, the young man (@kingkelvin96) posted photos of the car on his WhatsApp status as his friend congratulated him

The young man showed he is happy with himself. Photo source: @kingkelvin96

Source: TikTok

Man showed off his old model Mercedes Benz

Many people who reacted to his video said that they love that he is content with what he has. They loved his courage.

In one of the photos he shared, the man posed on the bonnet of the 1993 Benz with great pride.

Watch the video here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayo said:

"Congrats but instead of me buying this I’ll buy TVS NEO 110."

maybankspurple said:

"Everywhere good...congratulations for your benz."

Moe said:

"Congrats champ more to come."

Mi said:

"No worry police no go disturb you nice one."

Savage said:

"Kelvin i think say na only codm group u come post am. But thank God for u at least u buy something."

Ray said:

"Congrats. God wey do am for you should avoid me."

Successful Dominican said:

"Watin all of una be Dey Expect? Congratulations my brother Enjoy life bro."

KING ROCK said:

"Na this one them share give you for the property."

King of toxic said:

"This life do as your power reach more to come bro."

Mayor said:

"Congrats! Make sure say you gather money for mechanic."

Source: Legit.ng