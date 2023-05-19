An 18-year-old Nigerian has congratulated himself in a video for building a mansion at a very young age

The mansion has shingles roofs to show that millions of naira must have gone into the building project

Nigerians who thronged his comment section on TikTok were amazed by his wealth as some wondered about how his source of fortune

A short video has shown a Nigerian boy flaunting his wealth on social media. The teenager shared a clip that captured how his mansion building started.

At the beginning of the video, people could see it at the decking stage. The house has shingles roofing, which is way more expensive than aluminum roofing sheets.

People praised him for his achievement. Photo source: @big.kennie

Source: TikTok

Boy interlocked his compound

More photos of the house with scaffolding came on in the clip. When the mansion was done, the whole compound was interlocked.

The 18-year-old Nigerian, @big.kennie, wrote his name on the building's doorstep. He prayed for everyone hustling to achieve success.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria Egu said:

"Me at 21 still happy i only have original iPhone charger."

XENDER said:

"No forget to use your mama name register am."

Nwachukwu said:

"I tap from this grace .. me at 20 still believing I will get there soon."

Na’imaaaaa said:

"The boy get sense."

LIL__Classic said:

"Nothing una go tell me na ritual you do."

Little_dimple_quee said:

"Congrats praying to congratulate someone else soon."

SIMEON BLACK said:

"I’m almost twice your age & I never get half of this oooo. Pray your blessings lasts forever . Amen . As I dey wish you well, make my Eléda no sleep."

Pretty_Denny said:

"EFCC Commented………"

Daboss said:

"Congrats bro , me @25 still expecting a congrats soon."

Ohyeen_Cares said:

"Congratulations I pray you live long to be able to do more."

G Fundz said:

"Congrats bro I swear you brust my head."

Zoe_Johnson said:

"I tap to the grace of using money wisely."

Source: Legit.ng