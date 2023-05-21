A Nigerian lady who was able to build a house celebrated herself massively on TikTok

Aside from sharing photos of the house, the lady also showed people her name on the property deed

Young people who took to her comment section said that the new landlady has indeed done well

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

The lady shared a photo of her property documents. Photo source: @taiyeesefavour

Source: TikTok

Beautiful portable house

Though the compound of the building had not been floored, the property looked amazing. People were inspired by her success.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The pillars of the house were all tiled. The patio of the building also has beautiful tiles.

Watch the video of the building here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zoro Poundz said:

"Congratulations."

Prince said:

"Chai girl way I senior don build house oo God when. Congrat oooo."

CHIMEX said:

"Congratulations."

omodano said:

"You try o. Big congrats. People go say: "she no use money buy wig". This is big invesment."

Hugo T said:

"Over try dey worry you. Congratulations dear."

Beauty said:

"You try babe congratulations."

vivian said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from the blessings."

Vuyokazi Pakati said:

"You over try my dear, congratulations."

Big Sagittarius said:

"Over try my dear congratulations."

Young mother built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @kakokaondjafa, has shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as one built as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

Lady rejoiced at buying new bed

In other news, a young Nigerian lady who did not have any furniture for her new apartment shared a video that captured the moment she finally got a bed.

She was super excited as she sat on her new bed before a standing fan. Some men also helped her to bring in her bedframe.

Source: Legit.ng