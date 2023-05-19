An emerging video of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci having a fun moment with a lady believed to be her bestie has stirred reactions online

The two ladies played with each other's backside and flaunted it for the camera before doing a catwalk

Some social media users seized the opportunity to tag their besties as the video's caption read that Hilda was gifted a car by the said lady

A video of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci playing with her female bestie has sparked mixed reactions on the net.

Dressed in a white crop top on a skimpy skirt, Hilda looked dapper as she had fun with her bestie who wore a black outfit.

Hilda was having fun with her bestie. Photo Credit: @myfoodbyhildabaci_lag

Source: TikTok

The ladies stood in front of a fine ride and the video caption read," A gift from my bestie.''

Legit.ng could, however, not confirm the authenticity of the caption, with some netizens saying the clip was not new.

Nonetheless, the ladies goofed around as they hit each other's backside before catwalking out of the scene.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Adaeze Esther said:

"No wonder.... Les.bian goes much farther than normal people...

"Make i run before you all eat me raw."

user11904136714433 said:

"All this girl wey dey buy yansh, how do u appreciate real beauty? It is difficult, every girl in lekki get but.t transplant."

Cee_ki said:

"Una don shift my Bo hair 1 side dey form friendship goal with Ama. No wahala oh. BO MY SISTER TAKE HEART, good friendship is coming ok."

user639208765934 said:

"Why are they romancing,i hope it's not what I think."

estheredeji said:

"Bcs she don become celeb una no wan talk wetin dey una mind."

Tima said:

"Why una dey hit una but.ts? ope its not wht j am thinking."

ruthy_vanessa said:

"@__giftyyyyy start saving up pls.....nor be to dey use person talk everyday."

Chi girl said:

"Everybody just dey do yansh . Na wa."

Nnennamusik said:

"If ain’t u supporting me like this as a friend then I don’t want..period."

Hilda Baci arrives at her restaurant days after breaking record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had stormed her restaurant in style days after shattering a cooking record.

Accompanied by a man, Hilda looked dapper in a khaki colour crop top and blue jean pants and topped her lovely outfit with heels.

She smiled as a lady in the background called out her name and said a greeting. The humble foodpreneur replied as she continued on her journey. Concerned netizens said she needed to take more rest, others were blown away by her physical beauty.

