Singer Portable Zazu recently linked up with popular comedian Woli Arole, and it was a fun moment to watch

Woli Arole, in the video, expressed his excitement to meet the Zazu singer while declaring himself a fan

In another clip, Portable, while posing with a fan, said he doesn't like pictures of him being taken with Android phones

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has shared different clips from his journey to Asaba, Delta state.

In one of the clips, the Zeh Nation boss showed the moment he linked up with comedian Woli Arole, who was super excited to meet him.

Portable travels by air to Asaba. Credit: @portablebaeby

In the clip, Arole shared how he was a big fan of the singer as they took pictures together.

Another clip showed the moment the two celebrities prayed and wished each other well.

Portable also left many laughing with a video showing the moment a fan tried to take a picture of him with an Andriod phone.

Watch the videos below:

Fans react as Portable meets Woli Arole

ayo_d_realtor_:

"Wetin do him silver teeth abi na gold teeth?"

crystalpranks:

"One thing about portable is that, he always give respect to those that deserve it ❤️ Zazuuu ."

kinda_mighty_:

"Business man more grace man."

interiorbybex:

"Tell me why you no go like portable steady giving us vibes ."

eliword2:

"Hope you guys have finally see that no be everybody know portable? Look at the reaction of those Men in the last video?? Like who be this guy."

onamfavour:

"More grace my big expensive OG ONE ☝️."

bolumiller:

"Na everytime u dey travel local, Nigeria to Niagara man try get sence."

shonde_hassan_odumosa_oduaje_:

"Na asaba Dey just dey carry you go this days moving by plane na by brt I think ."

Upcoming singer claims Portable demanded N2m for a feature from him

Legit.ng reported that an upcoming singer opened up on how the Zazu crooner demanded N2 million before he could get a feature.

The upcoming singer, who was unhappy with Portable, said he had no reason to call out Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him.

Reacting, someone said:

"I dey imagine the angle abi pattern wey portable go take enter this song imagination wan finish me."

