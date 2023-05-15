Nigerian entrepreneur and chef, popularly referred to as Hilda Baci, 27, is currently at the edge of breaking the Guinness World Records for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

Nigerians have been rooting for her since the challenge began. Below is a list of things you should know about her.

Who is Hilda Baci?

The restaurateur is a young Nigerian chef from Akwa Ibom State, an oil rich state in the South-South region of the country.

She owns a food brand in Lagos called "My Food by Hilda"

What is the Guinness World Record Cooking for?

Hilda Baci is on 4 days marathon cooking which will end on Monday, May 15. 87 Hours 45 minutes was the last record of the longest cooking marathon achieved by individual.

Lata Tondon from India achieved the feat on September 7, 2019. Baci is on the verge of breaking the record as she has already surpassed 80 hours and gunning for 19 hours set for the cook-a-thon.

What is Hilda Baci cooking?

The Nigerian restaurateur set to cook a total of 35 cold dishes, sides, sauces and soups, they are Nigerian cuisine mostly and well-wishers are invited to taste her meals.

The list of 35 meals Hilda Baci was preparing would be done within the space of 90 hours in order for her to join the list of Nigerians already on the Guinness World Records.

What are the rules Hilda Baci must follow while cooking?

The cooking challenge which is taking place in Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State would be done round the 90 hours, 4 days, no sleep (Morning, afternoon, evening, and night. So, for 4 nights, she won't sleep).

She has just 5 minutes rest per hour. Other source claimed she has 30 minutes rest in every 6 hours and that she spends the 30 minutes in a close by medical van. A post by @abdullahayofel on Twitter said.

Who can taste Hilda Baci meals?

She was reported to have invited people to come around and taste her meals as it would be for free for the 4 days, the cooking and everything related were sponsored.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian author and film maker, Seyi Oluyole, had visited the venue with a number of young girls to taste the meals of the restaurateur.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the leading prominent Nigerians who have visited the to taste Hilda Baci meal. Sanwo-Olu made the visit on Sunday, May 14, taste her meal and cheer up the entrepreneur.

Other 15 things about Hilda Baci as shared by @abdullahayofel on his Twitter page are below:

She must stand to cook, she is not permitted to sit while cooking. She’s not allowed to take coffee, stimulants, or any energy drink to artificially boost her energy and bodily strength while cooking. She's allowed to eat food, drink water or fruit juice, and can take glucose. Whatever meals she prepared at the venue is shared for free, they are not to be sold. She cooks several meals on a marathon, she has the liberty to cook any meal of her choice. She has no restriction as to what she can cook. The Guinness World Record she won was a title about cooking with a time frame. She remained on track as long as the cooking continued. Every meals she cooked and every plate served were on record. She began to cook on Thursday, May 11 and completed the cooking on Monday, May 15. Hilda Baci became the first human on earth to spend 90 hours to cook on Monday morning. The cooking project is tagged "Cook-a-thon", a phrase that was literally coined from the word "marathon". Hilda was cheered and encourage by many Lagosians who stay with her day and night for the at the venue with her. Most of the food items, ingredients, utensils, etc she used for this project are provided by her sponsors. So, the money expended on this project is not 100% from Hilda or her Food brand. Uber, one of her partners is offering a 40% discounted ride to the venue for people who wishes to join and cheer her up at the venue. Hilda's mum is also a chef. She owes a food brand called "Calabar Pot". Hilda Baci is 27 years old.

