Since unofficially breaking the world cooking record by an individual, Hilda's fame has spread far and wide and continues to trend online

A new video showed the foodpreneur arriving at her restaurant in style days after she set a new cooking record

Some social media users thought she should take more rest instead of returning to her restaurant, others gushed over her physique

A new video of Hilda Baci showing up at her premium restaurant, My Food by Hilda, has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Accompanied by a man, Hilda looked dapper in a khaki colour crop top and blue jean pants and topped her lovely outfit with heels.

She showed up in style. Photo Credit: @nigerianews12

She smiled as a lady in the background called out her name and said a greeting. The humble foodpreneur replied as she continued on her journey.

Concerned netizens said she needed to take more rest, others were blown away by her physical beauty. The TikTok clip has gone viral with over 222k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

____susan said:

"And she's already up and back on her feet working...love me a go getter."

Lasisi Raphael said:

"After one child,this girl go be like her mama oooo,good people."

@acupof_tea said:

"How is she still working on heels, if na me, I'm off heels till further notice."

SYLVESTER OLU said:

"Shakara wan com too much."

Hindovei Maada Idriss said:

"Hilda suppose to be resting by now. She needs to sleep for four days also."

Uche Bella said:

"She isn’t yet,y’all should take a chill pill what if she isn’t confirmed."

Prince Sparkles Afriqa said:

"Why is nobody talking about how humble n well endowed Hilda is."

Armstrong said:

"When I realize that Guinness don't pay for any of there records I was so upset like stressing myself just for them to write my name in there book."

